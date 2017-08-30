Performing for – and with – the public

For its fifth edition, "Nehna wel Amar wel Jiran" (Us, the Moon and the Neighbors), Collectif Kahraba's biennial arts festival, is bringing its street-level approach to performance to two locations for the first time. Presenting work by more than 40 local and international artists, "Nehna" is squatting Mar Mikhael's Venedome stairs Aug. 29-30, before making its way to Hammana Artist House, Sept. 2-3 .



The festival intends to host 25 theater and dance performances alongside concerts, exhibitions, readings and film screenings – all staged in cafes, on sidewalks, balconies, even people's homes.



About 45-minutes outside Beirut, Hammana Artist House was created in 2016 in partnership with Kahraba, and holds a year-round arts and residency program.



Zouki hopes these festivals will become the groundwork for cultural exchanges between professional and amateurs, local and international artists.



Zouki says the next festival is planned for 2019, when they hope to have rallied more volunteers and sponsors. They hope to build a network of people willing to support the festival as a collective effort – much in the spirit of the festival itself.

