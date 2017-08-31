Binding urban communities through art

These interventions are part of a project that aims to bring more street art to Beirut and connect refugee and host communities. It's spearheaded by the American art activist organization aptART (Awareness & Prevention Through Art).



"Paint Outside the Lines" sees kids from different religious and national backgrounds join forces to participate in art workshops and to help the artists with their work.



The process encourages them to work together creatively, something the kids really enjoy, Lebanese artist Jad al-Khoury, explained to The Daily Star.



Robinson said four or five more urban art works are expected to be created around Beirut sometime in October.



Lebanon is quite tired of refugees".



The artists aptART brought in were chosen specifically because their practices incorporate local communities around the walls which will bear the artworks for years to come.



The war damage shared by many of Beirut's structures makes Ledo's work similar to that of Khoury, who recently covered a war-scarred Ashrafieh building with painted doodles.

...