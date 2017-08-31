Book world hopes for literary breakthrough in fall

As the book world's most literary season approaches, the industry still awaits the year's big literary publication.



James McBride's story collection "Five-Carat Soul" is his first fiction since winning the National Book Award for "The Good Lord Bird".



Pulitzer Prize-winner Jeffrey Eugenides, whose novels include "Middlesex" and "The Marriage Plot," will release his first story collection, "Fresh Complaint".



Katy Tur's "Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History" is the NBC television reporter's take on covering the Trump campaign and being called "disgraceful" among other insults from the Republican candidate.



Mike Wallace's "Greater Gotham: A History of New York City from 1898 to 1919," is the sequel to the historian's acclaimed "Gotham: A History of New York City to 1898 ". Anne Applebaum has completed "Red Famine: Stalin's War on Ukraine" and Stephen Greenblatt has written "The Rise and Fall of Adam and Eve," a history of how the biblical creation story has been interpreted.

...