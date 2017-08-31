Fantasy novel axed from indie best-sellers list

A fantasy novel removed from a New York Times best-seller list because of suspicious sales has been pulled from a chart compiled by the American Booksellers Association. The association announced Tuesday that Lani Sarem's "Handbook for Mortals" will not appear on its young adult list for the week ending Aug. 27 and showed up in error the week before, when it reached No. 2 .



Last week, young adult author Phil Stamper and others were alarmed to see a little-known book topping the Times' young adult list that was scheduled to run Sept. 3 .



Placement on a best-seller list, especially a Times list, is highly desired by authors and publishers who value both the status and how the label "best-seller" can lead to further success.

...