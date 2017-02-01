’48 Palestinians divided by new film

In the '48 Palestinian community, life is imitating art.



The film has also caught many Jewish Israeli audiences by surprise, exposing them to a vibrant world of fiercely independent young Arab women – what the film's director calls the "Palestinian underground".



The film tells the story of three Arab women who leave home to work and study in Tel Aviv. They find themselves stuck between a Palestinian society that often rejects nontraditional roles for women and an Israeli society that, while more open and Westernized, often doesn't treat Arabs as full equals.



After one screening in downtown Tel Aviv, a Jewish audience member wondered if the scenes of raucous Arab dance parties really reflected reality.



Some liberal '48 Palestinian commentators, like popular columnist Sayed Kashua, have argued the film reinforces negative stereotypes – particularly the film's villain, the bearded, religious Muslim fiance.



Abd al-Monem Foad, a spokesman for the Umm al-Fahm municipality – home to two of the film's central characters – said his city has called for a boycott of the movie because it gives Umm al-Fahm a bad name.



Foad himself had not seen the film.

...