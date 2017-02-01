Poland’s WWII museum caught in political crosshairs

Poles got their first – and possibly last – glimpse of the city's new Museum of the Second World War Sunday, a project slammed by Poland's right-wing government as underplaying the country's harrowing wartime fate. Conceived by EU President Donald Tusk while serving as Poland's premier, the museum offers a sweeping panorama of the war focused primarily on civilians who made up the majority of its victims.



It lies near the city's Westerplatte peninsula, where the German navy fired the first shots of World War II by attacking Poland on Sept. 1, 1939 .



World War II claimed upward of 55 million lives, the majority of whom were civilian, the museum says.



Costing 104 million euros ($111 million) the Museum of the Second World War is Poland's most expensive museum yet, according to Jaroslaw Sellin, a senior culture ministry official.



Poland's Culture Minister Glinski offered no clues about the fate of the museum after last week's ruling.

...