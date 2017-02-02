The banal looks beautiful in Paterson

These are the mundane activities that comprise Jim Jarmusch's "Paterson". While they're the things most of us do without much thought, and often with a little dread, in "Paterson" they're everything.



This quiet sentimentality stems from Jarmusch showing us this world from the perspective of a peculiar man named Paterson (a subtle, wonderful Adam Driver) – a bus-driving poet in Paterson, New Jersey, who favors William Carlos Williams, author of the epic poem he named after his hometown of Paterson, New Jersey.



At home, Paterson listens attentively to Laura, who is sometimes ridiculous, but endlessly supportive of him.



It's at the corner bar where Paterson really comes to life.



This place likely does not exist, but in Paterson's Paterson it might as well.



"Paterson" is not a passive, turn-your-brain-off time at the movies.

