Play tackles Muslim teen radicalization

"Letters to Nour," a book written and adapted for the stage by French-Moroccan writer Rachid Benzine, recently premiered in the Belgian city of Liege, one of a growing body of works tackling the impact of extremism in Europe.



From March "Letters to Nour" will be performed at state schools for students aged 16 to 18 as part of an effort by Belgian authorities to counter radicalization.



The subject strikes close to home in a country where a small cell of young men from Muslim backgrounds plotted to carry out both the November 2015 militant attacks in Paris and the March 2016 attacks in Brussels.



On stage, Belgian actor Charlie Dupont plays the father, a professor of philosophy and Islam who lives somewhere in the Muslim world.



The story unfolds over the course of 14 letters as Nour realizes that her dream is turning into a nightmare.

