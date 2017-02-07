Art springs from Rome’s new ruins

The ruins of a landmark industrial building in Rome have become home to a thought-provoking art project that casts an unflattering light on the capital's patchy record on urban regeneration. Sections of the abandoned shell of the Mira Lanza, once a factory where soap was first produced in Italy, are now home to a collection of works created by Seth, a French street artist who camped, illegally, on the rubbish-strewn site for two months last year.



Now looked after by a group of ethnic Roma migrants who have set up camp inside the ruins, the paintings and installations created from the on-site debris are already starting to decay.



A pile of painted bricks provides the support for the depiction of another little boy.



The Paris-born artist, also known as Julien Malland, has created large-scale murals and colorful street art all over the world.



In the aftermath of the 2014 fire, Antonelli's organization put together a proposal to clean up the site, make it safe, and put on a pilot exhibition to demonstrate its potential.

