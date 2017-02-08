Sounding out Dreyer’s ‘Vampyr’

The vampire movie genre is riddled with narrative tropes so common there's little need to retail them.



One virtue of "Vampyr," the 1932 feature of Danish writer-director Carl Theodor Dreyer, is the imagination with which it departs from the narrative box containing most commercial vampire flicks.



Aficionados of the form had a chance to enjoy Dreyer's work at Metropolis-Sofil Monday evening, where it helped lower the curtain on the European Film Festival.



Though "Vampyr" is appreciated as a relic of historic art house – associated with such expressionist experiments as Robert Wiene's "The Cabinet of Doctor Caligari," 1920, and FW Murnau's "Nosferatu," 1922 – Dreyer's contribution to the genre aspired to box office success.



Unlike the works of Wiene and Murnau, which have both been performed as Metropolis cine-concerts, Dreyer's "Vampyr" was an early talkie, albeit one that embraced inter-titles. Monday's cine-concert thus brushed aside ambient sound and dialogue as well as Wolfgang Zeller's original score.



The cine-concert recalls the practice of having musicians perform a film's score live – standard convention in the days before talkies – with contemporary players encouraged to refresh the vintage cinema experience.

...