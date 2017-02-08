For Kurds in Syria, novels finally speak their language

Abdo Shehu sits in an office in Qamishli in northeast Syria, surrounded by copies of the first Western novel available in the city in his own language.



The 29-year-old is working as part of the "Hunar" (pomegranate) project, launched two months ago to translate literature into the Kurdish language in Kurdish-majority parts of Syria.



For years, the country's Kurds were banned from using their language in official settings and prevented from studying, or publishing magazines or books in, Kurdish.



Shehu said the "Hunar" project aims to save the Kurdish language from extinction by translating books from the rest of the world into Kurdish.



Syrian authorities forced the Kurdish magazine "Sormi" to close down in its original Arabic-language form in 2008, but since the uprising it has reopened, this time publishing in Kurdish.



The latest issue of the bimonthly, which relaunched in 2015 offering readers articles by Kurdish authors, is themed "Identity and Language".



"We're striving to offer something different and varied to those interested in culture," he said of the magazine, which is published in Qamishli and distributed in two other cities. The 31-year-old said he hoped highbrow articles in Kurdish would show his mother tongue is "not weak".

