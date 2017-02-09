An art of dystopian capitalism

Given its global reach, the U.S. dollar is thought the most reliable of currencies.



Hady Sy's solo exhibition "Sifr" (Zero), up at Clemenceau's Saleh Barakat Gallery, interrogates the totalitarian regime of the dollar and the moral compass of capitalist society. The show centers on the "Zero dollar," a reconstruction of the currency note that conditions everything in our lives. Sy focuses on the many forms money takes, highlighting themes of protection, family, sexuality, love, greed, time and division – all mediated by the illusion of wealth.



Most of the images on show are photos and mixed media printed on fine art paper. What is provocative about Sy's pieces is that we all recognize the role that money plays in making the world go round, but we are equally aware of how superficial and morally degrading it can be.



Leading a tour through his exhibition, Sy explains that his primary aim was to depict the genius and the absurdity of the human being.



As Sy so eloquently and shockingly suggests, money controls all, and therefore, can destroy all.



Hady Sy's "Sifr" is up at the Saleh Barakat Gallery through Feb. 11 .

