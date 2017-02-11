Ghassan Zard’s head is in the clouds

Walking into the sparse gallery of Galerie Tanit, you're greeted with the echo of your own footsteps.



Ghassan Zard's large canvasses receive you in a mixture of colors, textures and movement.



His "itinerant installation" "Turtles" has been installed all over Lebanon. He returns to Tanit with this new exhibition, "Lucy in the Sky".



"Lucy in the Sky" is a visual expression of his 2016 manifesto.



The work in "Lucy in the Sky" falls within the trajectory of lyrical abstraction and abstract expressionism.



"Lucy in the Sky" is at Galerie Tanit until March 4 .

