Glutton for punishment? See 50 Shades Darker

"Fifty Shades Darker" digs deeper into the demons and traumas of Mr. Grey, as played by Jamie Dornan.



Is the key to Christian that he's a huge Vin Diesel fan?



The same can't be said for "Fifty Shades Darker," the kind of movie that's fun only when you're laughing at its flaccid attempts at drama.



A figure from the past (Kim Basinger) warns Ana that her boyfriend will only be happy with total obedience.



Made bashful by the ubiquity of pornography, the movies have grown so sexless nowadays that one wants to root for the timid eroticism of "Fifty Shades". Foley, however, has dispensed with eroticism's key ingredient, foreplay, and suffocates the conventionally shot sex scenes with music.



So why does "Fifty Shades Darker" belong to Christian?



