Vibrant show traces David Hockney’s artistic journey

It's not often an artist finds himself occupying 12 rooms of London's leading museum of British art and the front page of populist tabloid the Sun.



For curators of a major retrospective at Tate Britain, Hockney is an innovator whose 60-year career has taken in sketching, painting, printmaking, photography and digital iPad experiments.



Last week the Sun asked the artist to redesign its red masthead for a day, boasting that this meant a "free Hockney for every reader".



Wilson opined that Hockney has always embraced the challenge presented by technology.



Hockney's iPad drawings fill the final room of the exhibition, which contains some 250 works in all – drawings, paintings in acrylic and oil, photo collages and videos.



Wilson said Hockney has spent his career trying to answer a fundamental question.



"David Hockney" is up at Tate Britain through May 29 .

