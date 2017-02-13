World cardinals back pope after anonymous attacks by conservatives

Senior Roman Catholic cardinals from the around the world defended Pope Francis on Monday against a spate of recent attacks from conservatives challenging his authority.



The statement was unusual in that the cardinals -- from Italy, Chile, Austria, India, Germany, Congo, the United States, Australia and Honduras -- customarily issue statements only at the end of their meetings, which are held four times a year.



The statement said the cardinals expressed their solidarity with the pope "in light of recent events," which Vatican sources said was a clear reference to the attacks.



It poked fun at the pope for not having responded to a rare public challenge in November by four conservative cardinals, led by Burke, who accused him of sowing confusion on important moral issues such as homosexuality and divorce.



Cardinals are the highest-ranking Catholic prelates below the pope and those under 80 years old can vote in a conclave to elect his successor.

...