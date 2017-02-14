‘Mother Tongue’ is intimate, raw

Dance is a language in itself. In "Mother Tongue," dancer and choreographer Pierre Geagea's solo work, dance takes on new layers of meaning as a form of communication.



Where dance typically follows music, Geagea's performances are accompanied by improvised live sound.



For all the moments of stillness and audience interaction in this piece, Geagea's choreography is ultimately rooted in contemporary dance.



In the last vignette of the performance, Geagea is entangled in narrow black curtain hanging at the front of the stage.



It is the culmination of the energy and intensity Geagea maintains throughout this powerful solo performance.

...