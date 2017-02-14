Frothy La La Land scoops five BAFTA awards

Frothy musical "La La Land" took five prizes including best picture, but major awards went to tough welfare-state drama "I, Daniel Blake" and fractured-family stories "Lion" and "Manchester by the Sea".



Known as BAFTAs, the U.K. awards have been read as an indicator of who will win at the Academy Awards, two weeks hence.



"La La Land" had 11 nominations for the British awards and won prizes for Stone, director Damien Chazelle, music and cinematography as well as best picture.



Stone's co-star, Ryan Gosling, lost out on the best actor prize to Casey Affleck, who played a grieving handyman in "Manchester by the Sea".



Lonergan also won the prize for best original screenplay.



Ken Loach's "I, Daniel Blake" was named best British film.



Ava DuVernay's film about mass incarceration in America, "13th," was named best documentary, and Laszlo Nemes' unbearably powerful Holocaust drama "Son of Saul" took the trophy for best foreign language film.

