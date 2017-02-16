Brexit satire draws big laughs at Berlin festival

An uproarious black-and-white British satire shot during the Brexit referendum has drawn big laughs at the Berlin film festival, with Sally Potter using a stellar cast for "a light and loving look" at a "broken England". In "The Party" Janet (Kristin Scott Thomas), a British MP has just become health minister and throws an intimate soiree with her husband (Timothy Spall) and close friends.



Finally, a lesbian couple arrives with the younger partner (Emily Mortimer) announcing that she is pregnant with male triplets.



Potter told reporters she'd started writing the screenplay during the 2015 British general election but didn't shoot it until the week before and after the Brexit vote.

