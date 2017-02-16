Lego Batman: A manic romp

Turns out, Batman can take a joke.



The laughs at the Dark Knight's expense start early in director Chris McKay's manic romp of a movie – in the first seconds, actually, with a very husky Christian Bale-like voice opining on the importance of starting a superhero movie with a black screen.



That gruff voice again belongs to Will Arnett, expanding on a supporting role in the popular 2014 "Lego Movie" (clearly this self-important superhero was not pleased with a mere supporting role).



Arnett's Batman is not a happy guy, weighted down as he is by a limitless sense of self-grandeur.



Two key people are trying to soften Batman up, in a personal sense.



The other is young orphan Dick Grayson – the future Robin – (Michael Cera) who manages to get Batman to adopt him, inadvertently.



"The Lego Batman Movie" is screening in Beirut-area theaters.

...