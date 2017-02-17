Palestinian film tackles prison trauma

Andoni's "Istiyad Ashbah" (Ghost Hunting) examines the rarely documented collective trauma suffered by former Palestinian prisoners. The feature is being screened in the Berlinale's Panorama sidebar, where it is eligible for best documentary.



Shot over seven weeks in a hangar in the West Bank town of Ramallah, the film brings together around a dozen former detainees of all ages and backgrounds, who are asked to recreate occupied west Jerusalem's notorious Russian Compound jail from memory.



Having already explored the topic of trauma in "Fix Me," a feature-length doc that delves into his own psychoanalysis sessions, Andoni said this time he wanted to face the painful memories of his detention through the eyes of others.

...