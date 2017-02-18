On the discomforts of being serviced

In a second nicely framed tableau of a Beirut salon, one with a Modernist decor, Hodeib again enters the frame. She's followed now by two domestics in pink maids wear who flank her as she grins at the camera.



Maher Abi Samra's 2016 feature-length doc examines the place of non-Arab domestics in Lebanon's culture and psyche.



The story of Lebanese labor is a complex and fragmented one.



One sector in which non-Arabs seem prominent is that of maids.



Made in partnership with the ILO and the NGO Caritas, Mansour's 26-minute "Maid in Lebanon," 2007, also takes up the stories of Asian women who migrate to work as domestics in the Arab world.



At times the film's insights are cultural, as when Abi Samra relates the story of "Sitt Salma," a south Asian domestic who arrived to Lebanon in the 1930s and made herself rich as an import agent for guest workers.

...