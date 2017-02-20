Dubai street art turns sprawl into open-air museum

The streets of Dubai may be known for architectural excess, like Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, the Middle East's largest shopping center. But a group of street artists want to turn the multicultural city's concrete walls into an open-air museum that celebrates Emirati heritage and speaks to everyone.



The project features the work of 16 mural and graffiti artists of different genres and nationalities, four of them Emirati.



They include Malaysian-based Lithuanian artist Ernest Zacharevic, who has been compared to U.K. graffiti artist Banksy, and Tunisian street artist The Inkman.



Emirati muralist Ashwaq Abdullah is among the artists to bring their vision to the walls and parking lots of Dubai.

...