British Museum training Iraqi experts to save heritage

LONDON: As Iraqi forces fight to take Mosul back from Daesh (ISIS) archaeologists trained by the British Museum are preparing for another battle: trying to save what they can of the city's heritage. Among the world's leading institutions for the study of ancient Iraq, the London museum has been training Iraqi experts for the past year in high-tech methods to preserve and document their history.



The Iraqi army launched a massive operation in October to retake Mosul, Iraq's second city and Daesh's last major stronghold in the country.



Launched in January 2016, the six-month training scheme sees Iraqi archaeologists spend three months in London and three months in Iraq.



A graduate of the scheme, which aims to train 50 archaeologists over a five-year period, is now leading the assessment in Nimrud.

...