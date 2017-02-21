Berlinale juries, audiences award prizes, big and small

A Hungarian love story about two slaughterhouse workers who connect in shared dreams won the top award at this year's Berlin Film Festival.



The Golden Bear had been expected to go to the comedy "The Other Side of Hope," which instead earned veteran filmmaker Aki Kaurismaki a Silver Bear for best director.



The jury prize went to "Felicite," by French-Senegalese director Alain Gomis, about a singer in a Congolese night club.



Capping a politically charged year at the festival, U.S. documentary jury member Laura Poitras ("Citizenfour") presented the Berlinale's brand new Best Documentary prize.



Best documentary, awarded for the first time at the festival, was picked up by Palestinian director Raed Andoni for "Ghost Hunting".

