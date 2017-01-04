‘Ways of Seeing’ author John Berger dies

John Berger, the British art critic, intellectual and prodigious author, whose pioneering 1972 book "Ways of Seeing," and the BBC series it spawned, redefined the way a generation saw art, died Monday.



Simon McBurney, the British actor and a friend of Berger's, told the Associated Press that Berger died at his home in the Paris suburb of Antony. Berger had been ill for about a year, McBurney said.



The author of criticism, novels, poetry, screenplays and many less classifiable books, Berger had considerable influence as a late 20th-century thinker.



He argued that cubism anticipated the Russian Revolution in "The Moment of Cubism, and Other Essays". When he won the prestigious Booker Prize in 1972 for his novel "G," Berger spoke against the prize's roots in Caribbean slave labor and pledged to give half his reward to the Black Panthers, a group he said more accurately reflected his own politics.



Born to a middle-class London family on Nov. 5, 1926, Berger never attended university.



A documentary on Berger, produced by Tilda Swinton, was also released in 2016 .

