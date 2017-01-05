Steinfeld’s angst shines in ‘The Edge of Seventeen’

"The Edge of Seventeen" is a movie with a bite and one for the people who would never actually want to go back to that part of life.



There is, of course, the perpetual problem in the Hollywood treatment of high school outcast stories – we're asked to believe, for instance, that beautiful movie stars are capable of being invisible – but "The Edge of Seventeen" even does a reasonable job making us buy into Nadine's apartness.



Steinfeld carries the movie effortlessly, walking that fine line of making a somewhat bratty, entitled and self-absorbed character endearing, funny and even empathetic.



Perhaps it should have stayed lighter, but "The Edge of Seventeen" also has enough good that it might just become a new classic in the high school comedy genre.



"The Edge of Seventeen" is opening in Beirut-area cinemas Thursday.

