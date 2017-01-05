Plot twists, suspense mark Lucas’ plans for museum

It will, however, show how Lucas spent some of his filmmaking fortune and that his interest in art extends beyond movies.



An avid collector for more than 40 years, Lucas is giving the museum some 10,000 paintings and illustrations that include dozens of Norman Rockwell pieces, works from French impressionist Edgar Degas and American contemporary artist Keith Haring.



Later this month, Lucas is convening the museum's board to decide between two locations.



The city offered Lucas a four-acre waterfront plot on Treasure Island, a man-made creation in the middle of the bay with cinematic views of the city skyline.



Lucas has spent most of his life in the San Francisco area, and Lucasfilm was based in the city before he sold it in 2012 to Disney Co.



Los Angeles has offered Lucas a seven-acre spot in Exposition Park, a sprawling cultural compound that holds three other museums and the Coliseum, home to the LA Rams.



If Lucas has a favorite, Bacigalupi won't say.



Not only does it offer stunning views, but the island would give the museum an iconic location on the water's edge, which he compares to the Sydney Opera House. He says Lucas is deeply devoted to the Bay Area.



Like San Francisco, Los Angeles is part of Lucas' history.

...