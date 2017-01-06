‘La La Land,’ something to sing about

Created by the copiously talented writer/director Damien Chazelle and featuring the dream pairing of Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, "La La Land," is not for everyone.



Perhaps you don't like music, or singing, dancing, romance, love, or beautiful people falling in love, sunsets, primary colors or pastels or stories.



Unlike in so many other films, nobody else's hits are used here.



Sebastian (Gosling) is a struggling jazz pianist, with stubborn dreams of opening his own club. Mia (Stone) is an aspiring actor, working as a barista while auditioning for TV parts.



Yes and no. Stone and Gosling are charming musical performers, but way less polished and ethereal than their cinematic forebears. This human quality in their first duet makes us root for them.



Some people resist musicals because in real life, people never burst into song.

