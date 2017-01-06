Why some artists no longer want to be famous

A growing number of artists, it seems, would rather have success without the encumbrance of fame. From the street artist Banksy to the Italian literary phenomenon Elena Ferrante, creators are doing everything they can to avoid the limelight.



By insisting on anonymity, Banksy and Ferrante were in some ways laying down the gauntlet to journalists, opined Georgia Institute of Technology professor Philip Auslander, defying them to discover their identities.



Auslander drew a distinction between Ferrante and reclusive American writer J.D. Salinger (1919-2010) and pop band Daft Punk – who are never seen in public without their robot helmets.



Sorbonne sociologist Stephane Hugon argued that for artists to hide their true identity was a real "act of resistance" in an era obsessed with celebrity and transparency.

