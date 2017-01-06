Birth of a Nation bluntly tells tale of Nat Turner

"The Birth of a Nation" has had more expectations placed on it than any movie could reasonably bear. When the film about Nat Turner and his 1831 slave rebellion premiered at Sundance, it was held up, unfairly or not, as everyone's great hope to save us from another year of #OscarsSoWhite.



Parker follows Nat Turner from childhood to his death at age 31, hanged for the Virginia rebellion.



While that part is true, keeping him with the same family allows Parker to show a young Nat (Tony Espinosa) being friends with his eventual master Samuel (Armie Hammer) from youth. He also gives Nat a lifelong nemesis in a slave tracker (Jackie Earle Haley), who, by the end of Nat's life, will have run down his father and hurt his wife Cherry (Aja Naomi King).



Ultimately, it makes "The Birth of a Nation" less a good-faith attempt at reconstructing Nat Turner's life leading up to the rebellion and more a stylized fable, loosely rooted in an extraordinary true story.

...