‘The Lost City of the Monkey God’ by Douglas Preston

To pigeonhole Douglas Preston a true-crime author is a gross understatement of his skills as a writer.



This time, the subject matter is equally compelling – an ancient and sacred city in Honduras known as the White City or the Lost City of the Monkey God.



For generations, indigenous people passed along stories of ancestors who fled there to escape Spanish invaders and that anyone who enters would get sick and die.



Preston unspools the history of the White City, the expedition and the journey itself in detail – sometimes in too much detail.

...