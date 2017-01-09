Agatha Christie and the mystery of Nimrud

She captured the archaeological dig in Iraq on celluloid and Kodak film, developing the prints in water painstakingly filtered from the nearby Tigris River. Every day – after she balanced the books and arranged for the next day's meals – Agatha Christie sat down to write.



Mallowan built his career on digs in the 1950s in Nimrud, the remains of the ancient Assyrian city that survived 3,000 years only to be blown into rubble by Daesh (ISIS) gunmen last year. Christie, then in her 60s, was there to document her husband's work, in photos and film.



Other ivories were discovered smashed, and Christie delighted in assembling them.

...