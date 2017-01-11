Paris show of masterpieces proves a hit

A smash-hit show of one the world's greatest private collections of modern art is to be extended after 600,000 people flocked to see it in just 10 weeks. "Icons of Modern Art," at Paris' Louis Vuitton Foundation, features the cream of the staggering collection of 250 paintings put together by Sergei Shchukin before the Bolshevik Revolution, which had never before been seen outside Russia.



The show includes 29 works by Picasso, 22 by Matisse, 12 by Gauguin and other top-notch Cezannes and Van Goghs that the super-rich textile merchant picked up on trips to Paris before World War I.

...