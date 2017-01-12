A Monster Calls is a picture of grief

If you're not crying by the third act of "A Monster Calls," you may want to have your humanity checked. Anyone who's experienced grief will be moved by Patrick Ness' story of a lonely 12-year-old boy and the massive woody monster who befriends him.



Liam Neeson is the monster, lending his regal brogue to the computer-generated character, an ancient yew tree come to life. Felicity Jones and Sigourney Weaver give heartfelt performances as Conor's sick mother and distant grandmother, but the story centers on the relationship between the boy and his monster.



This distinguishes fantasy from reality, and for Conor, the monster is real.



When Conor is faced with life-changing grief, his aid comes in the form of a wise tree monster.



"A Monster Calls" is screening in Beirut-area cinemas.

...