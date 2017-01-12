Tintin vs. Russians in new version of original epic

To cries of sacrilege from the purists, including its late creator's secretary, Tintin's publishers Casterman are issued a French-language color version of the story Wednesday, in which the young reporter gives what for to a rogue's gallery of Russian baddies.



It was only in 1999, 16 years after the death of Tintin's creator Herge, that it was recognized as part of the official 24-story series.



Experts have long debated whether the rough-and-ready testosterone-fueled character in the story was fully developed, and could be seen as Tintin proper.



While certain scenes in the 1942 adventure "The Shooting Star" were changed by Herge after the war's end, altering the original stereotypically Jewish-American villain Blumenstein, a scene making fun of a Jewish tailor has survived in "Tintin and the Soviets".

...