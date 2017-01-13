When a community disarms terrorism

Bombs detonated in Boston are disarmed by bonds of family and community in Peter Berg's "Patriots Day," a stirring ode to civic life in the age of terrorism.



As such it is the third in a string of docudramas for Berg, following the Navy SEAL drama "Lone Survivor" and the recent oil rig disaster film "Deepwater Horizon".



In each, a skillfully visceral chronology culminates cathartically in moving codas of the real people from the movie.



Beginning in the hours before the pressure-cooker bombs explode, Berg visits the home or workplace of the characters he'll stitch together throughout the film.



The characters are all based on real people except for one: Boston police Sgt.

