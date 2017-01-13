Art dynasty heir Wildenstein cleared of tax fraud in Paris

The Franco-American patriarch of the Wildenstein art-dealing dynasty was cleared Thursday by a Paris court of massive tax fraud, in a long-running saga sparked by family battles that had gripped high-society watchers.



The court said there had been a "clear attempt" by Guy Wildenstein and seven co-defendants to conceal art treasures and properties worth hundreds of millions of euros from tax authorities.



But shortcomings in the investigation and in French legislation on tax fraud made it impossible to return a guilty verdict, presiding judge Olivier Geron said.



French tax authorities claimed the Wildensteins owe them some 550 million euros ($580 million) in unpaid inheritance taxes between 2001 and 2008 .



After Alec's death, Guy Wildenstein declared an inheritance of $61 million – an amount seen as conservative given the family's ownership of a trove of works by rococo painter Fragonard and post-impressionist Bonnard.

...