Poets to fight Trump with words

America's leading poets are averse to Donald Trump, and they're not about to go gentle into that good night. Poetry slams and other literary events are being organized nationwide in the run-up to the president-elect's Jan. 20 inauguration.



Poets, writers and artists will gather in 32 states Sunday – as well as in Amsterdam, Hong Kong, London and Singapore – to read aloud from their own works and quote inspirational passages from others.



Pinsky, a professor of English and creative writing at Boston University, told the Associated Press he'll recite a new poem he wrote for the occasion that will invoke the celebrated black poet Gwendolyn Brooks, Walt Whitman and others who waxed lyrical about American democratic ideals.



Michael Ansara, founder of the group Mass Poetry, which promotes poetry in Massachusetts, said interest in the genre has surged nationally since the election. Internet searches of poetry are up 20 percent to 30 percent, he said.

...