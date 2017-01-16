Sorrentino and Law on ‘The Young Pope’

In HBO's absorbing new drama "The Young Pope," Jude Law plays the title character, American-born Lenny Belardo.



"The Young Pope" was created, directed and written by Italian filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino – whose 2013 film "The Great Beauty" won the Oscar for best foreign language film.



SORRENTINO: The idea for "The Young Pope" really stems from my high school years with Catholic priests as teachers.



SORRENTINO: The most challenging part of making a film is the writing.



With a fully realized script in hand, Sorrentino and his actors could tackle "The Young Pope" more like a single 10-hour movie than 10 separate episodes.



LAW: I underestimated how hard-wired I was to playing a part for a two-hour period.



SORRENTINO: I'm always very interested in an actor's way of walking.



In the hands of Paolo, I knew that he wasn't just going to get it.



Odds are, Law and Sorrentino aren't done with their collaboration.



SORRENTINO: I would love to do a second season.

