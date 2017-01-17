Iraqi artist recreates destroyed works

As Iraqi forces fight to retake the northern city of Mosul from Islamist militants, an artist in nearby Irbil is chiseling at clay in a tiny, unheated studio to recreate historic Assyrian monuments destroyed by the group. Eighteen-year-old Ninos Thabet, who studied art at Mosul University, is creating miniature replicas of statues Daesh (ISIS) gunmen destroyed when they overran the 3,000-year-old Assyrian city of Nimrud, south of Mosul, over two years ago.



Over the weekend Iraqi forces, pushing through eastern Mosul as part of a 3-month-old U.S.-supported offensive to recapture the entire city, took control of Mosul University.



Thabet fled with his family from the Christian town of Qaraqosh, east of Mosul, to the Kurdish capital Irbil when Daesh took over.

