UK's Tate art galleries get first female chief

Britain's prestigious Tate institution, which runs four of the country's best known art galleries, announced Tuesday it would have its first female director with the appointment of Maria Balshaw.



Serota has run Tate for almost 30 years, transforming it into a global brand. He is leaving to become the chairman of Arts Council England.



He masterminded the creation of London's Tate Modern, the world's most popular modern art museum, and oversaw the institution's other three galleries: Tate Britain in London, Tate Liverpool and Tate St Ives.

