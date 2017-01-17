BEIRUT

Culture

UK's Tate art galleries get first female chief

A handout picture released by The Whitworth Art Gallery on January 17, 2017 and taken at The Whitworth Art Gallery, Manchester, northwest England on June 23, 2014 shows Maria Balshaw posing for a photograph. Britain's prestigious Tate institution that houses four of the country's best known art galleries announced on January 17, 2017 it would have its first female director with the appointment of Maria Balshaw. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / WHITWORTH ART GALLERY /

Agence France Presse

 

Recommended

Advertisement

Comments

Your feedback is important to us!

We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.

Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.

Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)

comments powered by Disqus

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE

Interested in knowing more about this story?

Click here