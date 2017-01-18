Diving into Photomed Liban 2017

Photomed Liban, the annual photography festival opens Wednesday in the Lebanese capital, featuring 20 local and international photographers across five venues.



As its name suggests, Photomed Liban showcases work by Mediterranean photographers and work taking the Mediterranean as a subject.



That said, some big international names will be shown alongside emerging photographers and great local talent.



Opening the festival (Jan. 18) is "In Defiance of Stone" a show of black-and-white images from Lebanon by Swiss photographer Nicole Herzog-Verrey at the Le Gray hotel.



With "Beirut by Night," Italian photographer Giulio Rimondi looks at how the city changes when night falls.



The participation of Lebanese galleries reflects how the Photomed Liban has grown over the years, organizers said, and represents an important collaboration and local component of the festival.



Complementing the exhibition program are several opportunities for local photographers to get their work seen and to hone their craft, firstly with a photography competition organized by Photomed and the Institut Francais for Lebanese photographers based in Lebanon.



This year's winner will be announced during the festival.

...