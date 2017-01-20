Sundance: Reteaming works

Muse, friend or both, actors and directors often choose to work together repeatedly.



"Landline": While casting for the "Obvious Child" short, director Gillian Robespierre remembers stumbling upon Jenny Slate, an SNL cast member for a single season in 2009-2010, and knew she'd found her muse.



"A Ghost Story": In the lyrical "Ain't Them Bodies Saints," at Sundance in 2013, Rooney Mara and Casey Affleck were outlaw lovers.



Because it was small and self-financed, Lowery knew he wanted to work only with friends.



For Perry, calling on Schwartzman to co-star in his new film "Golden Exits," about an outsider who upsets the dynamic of two families in Brooklyn, was a very practical matter too.



"Newness": Director Drake Doremus, who won Sundance's 2011 Grand Jury prize for "Like Crazy," returns this year with his "Equals" star Nicholas Hoult in "Newness," about 20-somethings in the online dating game who are addicted to the new, never giving relationships an actual chance before moving on to the next option.



Hoult lived with Doremus for three months during the shoot, which became a camp-like experience.



Writer-director Marianna Palka director teamed up with longtime stars Jason Ritter and Martin Starr for "Bitch".

...