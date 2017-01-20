Chilean dreams of rescuing box-camera photography

Luis Maldonado is the last remaining photographer in the main square of the Chilean capital still using a wooden box camera.



To make ends meet, Maldonado has taken on gardening and janitorial jobs. He's worked as a security guard and as a photographer shooting digital Christmas photos of kids sitting on Santa's lap.



At about $7.50 per portrait, a box-camera photograph costs more than twice as much as the $3 charged for a digital one.



Because most people are unwilling to pay more for a box-camera photograph, Maldonado finally gave in and bought a digital camera and a small printer to make cheaper photographs.



Seven years later, there were about 300 box photographers in the country, Chilean historian Octavio Cornejo said.

...