An Inconvenient Sequel kicks off Sundance festival

Ten years after the watershed environmental documentary "An Inconvenient Truth" debuted, climate change is as dire as ever and yet the solutions are right in front of us. So say directors Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk, whose film "An Inconvenient Sequel" kicked off the Sundance Film Festival Thursday.



That film, directed by Davis Guggenheim, won the Academy Award for best documentary feature (Guggenheim's role in the new film is as executive producer).



That the film premiered the day before the inauguration of Donald Trump, who has dismissed climate change as a hoax, is not lost on the filmmakers, who call this moment "a cold shower".



Filmmaker Marina Zenovich also notes the poignant and urgent political moment in which these films are debuting.



Buzz-inducing titles premiering over the two weeks include the Gulf War drama "The Yellow Birds," starring Jennifer Aniston and Alden Ehrenreich; director Dee Rees' WWII-era racial drama "Mudbound" with Mary J. Blige and Carey Mulligan; and "The Incredible Jessica James" starring comedian Jessica Williams.



"Long Strange Trip" is a 235-minute-long Grateful Dead documentary.

