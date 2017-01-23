Loach’s call for humanity, decency

Not unlike a Michael Moore documentary, there's nothing subtle about a Ken Loach drama.



Daniel gets 12 points, and needs 15 to keep getting assistance.



While Daniel waits for the mere chance to appeal, he must apply for unemployment benefits, or else he'll starve.



So Daniel pursues the farce.



Loach and screenwriter Paul Laverty do give Daniel one quasi-humorous scene in which he makes a dramatic public call for recognition.



Daniel is crying out for recognition as an "I'' – even if he can't contribute, and is in need of help for a while.



"I, Daniel Blake" will screen Saturday at 5 p.m. at Metropolis-Sofil as part of the European Film Festival.

...