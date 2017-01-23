Monet, modern classics headline art shows in Germany

Some of Claude Monet's famous water lily paintings are among the impressionist and modern art works that went on show at a faithfully reconstructed 18th-century town house in Potsdam, just outside Berlin.



The two inaugural shows include more than 40 paintings by Monet, expressionist works by Edvard Munch and Emil Nolde and paintings by Max Beckmann.



The exhibition, "Impressionism: The Art of Landscape," also features Monet's famous hay and grain stack paintings in various shades and colors – exploring variations of light at the times and seasons when he painted the scenes.



There are several paintings by Berlin artist Max Beckmann of his garden at Wannsee lake, studies of flaming-red Iris flowers by Nolde and several works by Norwegian expressionist Munch, including "Summer night by the Beach".

...