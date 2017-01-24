Al Bustan Festival is all about the music

This year's Al Bustan Festival, Beit Mery's annual showcase of classical and romantic-flavored Western music, looks to the past and it does so in terms which appear unexpectedly political. Past programs for the monthlong event have centered on innocent themes – one European city or another, "Nature" or, most recently, "Shakespeare".



"Queens and Empresses of the Orient" is situated in "the East" as imagined by late 19th-century European composers.



This year's program is peppered with a number of performances that retreat to an even more traditional repertoire by the 19th-century European composers the festival favors.



Pianist Khatia Buniatishvili and violinist Renuda Capucon will perform concertos by Sergei Rachmaninov (1873-1943) and Edward Elgar (1857-1934) concertos respectively on March 1; the following evening will be devoted to Romantic-era sonatas performed by the same musicians.



Most participating musicians come from abroad and many of the soloists hail from Europe.

...