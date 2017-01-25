Sundance Film Festival goes green



When consumers get excited about advances in virtual reality, they are usually thinking about videogaming, new and immersive movie-watching or – let's face it – pornography. A number of projects presented at the Sundance Film Festival have a loftier goal in mind, however, namely saving the planet.



Developed by Conservation International (CI) and content developer Jaunt VR, the 15-minute film takes viewers through the rainforest guided by Kamanja, a member of the indigenous Trio community.



The Amazon – the planet's largest tropical rainforest – produces 20 percent of the world's breathable oxygen and is home to 10 percent of the world's species, not to mention 30 million people.



To capture the enchanting but unstable landscape, Dennis used ice screws to anchor himself and his 360-degree VR camera as he filmed in Greenland.

